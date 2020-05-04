Wokingham firm’s labelling solution helps companies making Covid-19 medical equipment

A WOKINGHAM-based firm is doing its bit during the Covid-19 pandemic by helping companies making medical equipment.

PRISYM ID, based in Oaklands Park, offers a labelling platform that includes a pre-built software environment, validation document pack for industry-standard print processes, rapid deployment, online training for employees, label printers and all associated consumables.

The company says that its application removes a significant proportion of the cost, time and risk associated with implementing and validating a labeling system and offers certainty to the market in uncharted times.

It is being used by Smiths Medical, one of its existing customers, as it scales up production of its specialist ventilators. It has been responding to the Ventilator Challenge UK, a group who are increasing the UK’s supply of medical ventilators.

Warren Stacey, SVP of Sales at PRISYM ID, said: “Our medtech clients are working at exceptional speed to develop and manufacture mechanical ventilators which answer the needs of healthcare providers across the world.

“This vital kit needs to come to market urgently, yet with new manufacturers and supply chains being created in a hurry, labelling may be something of an afterthought. It is however critical to patient safety, auditing and asset control.

He added: “To help the cause we are offering organisations who are responding to Covid-19 special provisions to speed up their ability to get access to the solution, with environments being set up in advance and a team waiting to onboard them.

“A process that may normally take months has been dramatically streamlined and we will have Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace live in this space within days.”

