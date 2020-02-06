Wokingham Food Bank appeals for donations of household items

WOKINGHAM Food Bank is appealing for public donations after completing a recent stock take.

The organisation says they are short on household products and some foods.

Food items requested are hot dogs, tinned peas and tinned carrots.

Household items wanted include; nappies (size 4), all-purpose cleaner, washing-up liquid, small packs of washing powder or liquid, shaving foam, disposable razors and toothbrushes — for adults and children.

The food bank stated that they currently have an abundance of soup, baked beans, pasta, tea and biscuits.

They added: “We appreciate all of the donations we receive and the people we are able to help with your ongoing support are so grateful”.

Donations can be taken to the centre, which is tucked behind Nationwide and Greggs on Broad Street, Wokingham.

The Food Bank is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.