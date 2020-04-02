Wokingham Food Bank appeals for tinned donations

Wokingham Foodbank is currently in need of several specific donations, to be left in supermarket collection bins.

Volunteers are encouraging people to continue donating. And where possible, donations should be left in the collection bins at Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

If the donation bins are not in their usual places, residents are advised to visit customer services who will point out their new location.

In Sainsbury’s donations should be taken to the Customer Service Desk. Picture: Phil Creighton

Annette Medhurst, manager of the Wokingham Foodbank, said: “In order to keep the people who use our service, and our team of volunteers, as safe as possible the Foodbank is now receiving all its referrals electronically and delivering the food parcels.

“With more and more people working from home this has allowed our referring agencies to minimise face to face meetings but still have confidence that people who struggle to afford food are supported.”

She added: “We have been able to draw on the amazing pool of volunteers at the community distribution hub and now all of our food parcels are being delivered to people’s doorsteps.”

Items needed include long-life milk, pasta sauce, hot meals such as tinned curry and tinned meatballs, hot dogs and breakfast cereals.

The Food Bank currently reports an abundance of pasta, teabags, baked beans and tinned soup.

Monetary donations should be made online using the “DONATE” link on the charity’s website, as cash and cheque are currently harder to bank — although still welcome.

The Foodbank uses a voucher referral system. Anyone in need should contact Citizens Advice to be referred.

Anyone with enough money for food, but is struggling to access it should contact Citizens Advice Wokingham on 0300 330 1189 (enter 0118 978 7258 if prompted).

The Foodbank is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1.30pm-3.30pm. For more information visit wokingham.foodbank.org.uk