Wokingham foodbank appeals for pies among other donations

WOKINGHAM foodbank is appealing for donations for specific tinned goods.

The Broad Street-based centre currently reports an abundance of soup, baked beans, pasta, rice, tinned fish, tea bags and long-life milk.

But volunteers are calling for specific donations of sugar, tinned potatoes, tinned peas, hot dogs, meat pies and adult toothbrushes.

A spokesperson from the organisation said: “Thanks to you all for your continued support.

“We are still providing food for vulnerable people in our community and we could not do this without you.

“Any donation is very much appreciated.”