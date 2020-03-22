Wokingham Foodbank needs donations – both food and money

Wokingham Foodbank is currently in urgent need of several specific donations.

Items include fruit squash, long life milk, cleaning products, tinned meals such as meatballs and pasta sauce.

Wokingham foodbank shopping list needs Hot dogs

Tinned hot meals such as curry, ravioli and meatballs

Pasta sauce

Long-life milk

Sponge puddings

Cleaning products

It currently reports an abundance of baked beans, pasta, tea bags and soup, so please don’t donate any of these.

Food donations should be left in the collection bins located at all major supermarkets.

Monetary donations should be made online using the “DONATE” link on the charity’s website, as although still welcome, cash and cheque are currently harder to bank.

The foodbank uses a voucher referral system, if you are in need, contact Citizens Advice or your local children’s centre to be referred.

The foodbank is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1.30pm-3.30pm. For more information visit https://wokingham.foodbank.org.uk