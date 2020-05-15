Wokingham Foodbank receives donation from Tesco

The Wokingham Foodbank received a generous donation from Tesco last week, boosting efforts to support those who are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Working in partnership with British Gas, Tesco are currently donating weekly to the Foodbank, with food being delivered in bulk directly by British Gas employees, to help meet unprecedented demand for its services.

The Wokingham Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of food banks supported by The Trussell Trust, which is working with Tesco to ensure that donations consist of specific items normally included in food parcels.

Last week the Foodbank received a significant amount of long life milk, breakfast cereal, jam and meat pies, all of which the charity is running extremely low on. The donations were delivered by Wokingham resident and British Gas employee Andrew Reaney using his British Gas van.

Annette Medhurst, manager of the foodbank expressed her gratitude: “It was a brilliant donation that was very much needed and appreciated. We are extremely grateful to be working closely with both Tesco and British Gas to help us support our community.

“We are hoping to team up with British Gas even more in the coming weeks with their engineers helping to deliver food parcels to our clients across the borough.”



Wokingham Foodbank are currently in need of:



Toilet paper

Washing powder/liquid

Washing up liquid

Multi-purpose cleaner

Adult toothbrushes

Adult toothpaste

Shaving foam/gel

Deodorants

Soap

Shampoo

Shower gel

Breakfast cereal

Hot meals

Canned/dried potatoes

Hot dogs

Tinned meat pies

Rice pudding

Custard

Fruit juice

Fruit squash

Preserves

Sugar

Tinned peas

Tinned carrots



Donations can be left at Wokingham borough branches of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose. Monetary donations should be made online using the “DONATE” link on the charity’s website, as although still welcome, cash and cheque are currently harder to bank.

If you are in need of food, contact Citizens Advice to be referred.