Wokingham foodbank volunteers gifted curries to keep them going

Wokingham Foodbank welcomed two kind gestures last week, as local groups donated generously in support of their work.

Both received last Friday, a delivery of takeaway curries and food donations ensured both the hub’s stocks and bellies were full.

Foodbank manager, Annette Medhurst said: “Following a recent chat with Koush from The Tamarind Tree about the struggles local businesses have faced due to Covid-19, he turned up with loads of curries for our volunteers.

“We were over the moon and so appreciative of their gesture which meant we all got to enjoy a delicious meal before we went home.

“I’m very aware of the difficulties local businesses have faced during this time so the fact that they went out of their way to do this was amazing.”

And the curries weren’t the only thing giving volunteers that Friday Feeling.

A generous donation from the Sewa Day charity gave a huge boost to the hub’s shelves.

Ms Medhurst added: “They turned up with a lot of food such as tinned fruit which we have been low on for a while.

“It was great going home on Friday knowing we had a lot of stock for the following week.

“We’re so grateful for their donation which is yet another example of our strong local community.”