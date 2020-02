Wokingham Half Marathon results 2020 – all the chip times

A production error in this week’s Wokingham Paper means that we have, embarrassingly, printed last year’s results for this year’s Wokingham Half Marathon.

We apologise to everyone for the editor’s mistake – he is clearly living in the past.

We know how important the results are, so we will be printing the correct entries in next Thursday’s Wokingham Paper. The chip times are also below.

The full times can be read on the Wokingham Half Marathon’s website.

And really keen runners can also sign up for early bird entry places for next year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, February 21, 2021.