Wokingham In Need offers support to staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital

WOKINGHAM In Need has been busy in bringing a lovely band of volunteers together to help The Royal Berkshire Hospital at this difficult time.

More than 75 scrub uniform bags and 175 eye masks have been produced and were delivered on Monday, April 20. This is a fraction of what will be the eventual total. The dedicated sewing team continues to work on both items.

These lovely things have been made by, among others, local seamstresses Jane Bonney, Sue Botfield, Sarah Carrivick, Lynne Hall and Sarah Huxford.

Fabric has been donated by many neighbours and friends and the felt and elastic for the eye masks have been donated by Wokingham In Need who are more than happy to finance further requirements and organise transport of items to the hospital.

We have also joined together with Penny Edgington who has created Blankets With Love who has a great team which is producing bed blankets, shawls and wheelchair blankets for the hospital and the homeless. Penny is a wonderful woman who is determined to support those in need and we thank her. Many bed blankets, wheelchair blankets and shawls were also delivered to the RBH on Monday 20 April 2020

The Royal Berkshire Hospital were extremely grateful and appreciative of these donations and Wokingham In Need will continue the supply of eye masks and scrub bags for the foreseeable future and Penny will continue with her creative blankets made with love.

At the moment we are lucky to have enough volunteers but should we require any additional assistance this would of course be welcomed, and we would in this case put a note up on our Facebook Page.

We are happy to be involved in the local community effort in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month we donated over £1000.00 divided between Wokingham Community Hub, The Grub Club – Our Community First, The Food Bank and The Salvation Army for the homeless and vulnerable. We will, of course, continue with our financial support and will be donating again to these causes including this time The Wokingham Volunteer Centre.

In addition we were happy to supply brand new toys and books for some well-being packs and are currently having an ongoing programme to source more.

SUE JACKSON

