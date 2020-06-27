WOKINGHAM IN NEED: Thank you for your help across Wokingham

Wokingham in Need is grateful for the assistance of so many people In Wokingham – They came to our assistance with Covid-19 and this led to the progression of several projects

THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH PROJECTS TO FIGHT COVID-19

• Berkshire Community Foundation

• The Shanly Foundation

• Wokingham In Need Creative Nightingales

• Blankets With Love

• Stitchery Do

• IT-Prints

• General Public

THANK YOU FOR YOUR HELP WITH MOVING FORWARD WITH – THE SENSORY GARDEN AT THE ACORN CENTRE IN WOKINGHAM FOR ADULTS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES

• Wokingham Society

• Wargrave Turf

• Hempel Metals

• Friends of Finchampstead Ridges

• BNI – Loddon

• Prospect Estate Agents

• General Public

WE HAVE HELPED THE FOLLOWING GROUPS DURING COVID-19

• Wokingham Hub

• First Days

• The Grub Club

• The Food Bank

• Wokingham Volunteer Centre

• Cowshed

• Salvation Army

• Satellite Rotary

• Link Visiting Scheme

• Royal Berkshire Hospital

• Mind

• And more local groups and individuals.

We aim to continue support with many and have been in discussion with Citizens Advice in relation to help in the future.

We are here to stay and will continue to support.

Our projects currently are

• Covid-19 ongoing

• Royal Berkshire Hospital support with our Wokingham In Need Creative Nightingales

• The Sensory Garden at The Acorn Centre

• Drug and Alcohol Misuse Workshops for Secondary Schools in the Borough (when we can restart)

• Ongoing primary school workshops anxiety and metal awareness ( when we can restart)

• Helping the community in general especially the Homeless and Vulnerable.

During this difficult time we have continued our support for those in need and where possible maintained our commitment with ongoing projects

The Sensory Garden is an example of this:

Wokingham In Need started the second phase of the project but unfortunately hit across a problem in relation to some of the ground work and needed an urgent supply of spoil/soil 20-25 tons.

We put a plea out on Facebook and Lee Wilcox from Warfield Turf answered the call following a post from Prospect Estate Agents who knew of Lee Wilcox and his great company.

Following this connection Lee very kindly donated the spoil/soil and arranged delivery. He said how pleased he and his team are for being involved in this community project funded by Wokingham In Need.

We are so grateful to him and his team for their help here as it will enable us to move forward once again. They were a great bunch of guys and offer such a great range of services – please support them if you can – they care about the community.

We were also blessed by our regular team of volunteers from Friends Of Finchampstead Ridges who arrived and proceeded to move 25 tons of spoil/soil to the designated area – they worked

so hard and we are grateful to them.

Brian and the team are also enthusiastic about the community and volunteer on a regular basis for many causes.

THANK YOU AGAIN TEAM

The other major project is assisting The Royal Berkshire Hospital and this has meant we have a team of ladies that we now call Wokingham In Need Creative Nightingales – they are amazing and have made thousands of eye masks, face masks, scrub bags and more. Wokingham In Need supply all the materials and work very closely with the RBH.

Now there is an additional task: to adapt 2,500 Theatre Gowns

Wokingham in Need supplies all of the material and equipment in relation to this and collections and deliveries are arranged in order that the volunteers can sew to their hearts content.

We are really grateful to this wonderful team – you know who you are. Thanks to these fantastic Creative Nightingales and also Blankets With Love – more will be revealed in due course.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital commented: “We are very grateful to Wokingham In Need and all their amazing sewers who have been helping us make alterations to some new surgical gowns.

“We are having the alterations made to ensure they are compliant with infection control measures, particularly during this current COVID situation.

“The sewers have been doing an amazing job for us and Wokingham in Need has also funded the purchase of items to enable their members to make the alterations.

“We are incredibly thankful for this support and this will enable these gowns to be put into use with our staff doing procedures and give them the protection they need.”

HELPING SCHOOLS

Finally once this is over and we get back to some form of normality Wokingham In Need will supply workshops to local secondary school for Drug and Alcohol Misuse by working closely with DrugFAM.

We will also continue to work with primary schools with workshops to assist with mental health and anxiety issues

So a very special thank you to those that believe in us and a special call for help to those who may be able to help us in the future.

We need ongoing funds to do our work and every penny we receive goes to the cause so please please help us – we are your local charity and have grown from humble beginnings.

We will continue to support the Homeless and Vulnerable and move forward with our other projects.

This said we need you to support us so this is a plea for support please. Together we are stronger and together we can achieve more.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR READING THIS ARTICLE – YOUR INPUT IS IMPORTANT TO US SO PLEASE SHARE YOUR VIEWS AND ANY SUGGESTIONS THAT CAN HELP US.

Also as Founder of Wokingham In Need a special thank you to the team and all those that have supported us and who have worked closely with me during this difficult time without you this just would not be possible.

Sue Jackson, WIN

