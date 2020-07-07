Wokingham Indian restaurant offers a paper with their pappadums

FOOD LOVERS are getting a little extra thanks to a new team-up between a Wokingham business and your favourite weekly paper.

The Sultan Balti Palace in Market Place is delivering a free copy of Wokingham.Today with all takeaways ordered from its restaurant.

The popular venue reopened to diners on Saturday, but has seen demand for its takeaway curries soar during lockdown.

Arthar Ali, the restaurant’s manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Wokingham Paper to help deliver important news and information during these unprecedented times.”

Editor Phil Creighton added: “Throughout the pandemic we have sought to make the paper available

as widely as possible, including offering free digital editions and updating our website.

“But we think giving away a copy with a curry is a world-first. We’re sure it will be a popular addition to the Sultan’s menu.”

The restaurant will reopen for diners on Saturday, and has a range of Covid-secure measures in place, including contactless menus and hand sanitisers available.

Its takeaway business has grown over the past few weeks, with the restaurant having its own app as well as appearing on major food ordering websites.

Mr Ali said that Chicken Tikka Masala has been its most ordered dish, Butter Chicken in second plae and a Korma – chicken or lamb – in third place.

“Chicken Tikka Masala has always been a firm favourite for dine-in customers before the lockdown, and for our delivery and collection customers,” Mr Ali said.