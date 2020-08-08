The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham is THE most civilised place for a night out in the UK … we’ll drink to that!

EVERYONE knows that Wokingham is a great place to live – it’s always coming top of surveys looking for the nicest areas in the country.

But a new survey has made an astounding discovery – we’re the most civilised place in the country for an evening on the lash.

Blackpool, on the other hand, is bottom of the pack and no wonder as it’s home to the hen and stag do.

Online Casinos analysed a number of factors, including cheating statistics, crime index data and alcohol-related hospital admissions to unveil the best and worst places for a civilised night out.

Wokingham borough came out top: just 1.51% of the population would cheat on their partner while on a night out, the crime index is a low 14.71 (second place Warrington’s is 34.8) and the number of binge-drinking hospital admissions has been number crunched to come out at 347.8041 (us neither).

Basically, it’s low. Blackpool’s hospital admission rate is 1,68.1434 and its crime index is 59.88. Only the cheating statistics was lower, coming in at 1.4%.

It’s all clever stuff.

And the verdict from Online Casinos?

“Wokingham, the historic market town in Berkshire has been crowned the most civilised hotspot for a night out.

“With low crime, cheating statistics and a tame binge-drinking culture, Wokingham is the place if you’re looking for a wholesome night on the town.”

We’ll drink to that. In a civilised manner, of course.

The report can be read here.

