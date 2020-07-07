Wokingham language teacher nominated for Most Loved award

A WOKINGHAM language teacher has been nominated for a children’s activities award.

Kate Sleeman, owner of BilinguaSing, has been nominated for her work teaching babies and children French and Spanish using music, singing and sensory play.

The regional category, South/South West’s Most Loved Activity Leader is part of the What’s On 4 Little Ones awards.

Ms Sleeman said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be recognised in this way, especially at this time which is so tough for many small businesses like mine.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic, I was teaching Spanish and French to 200 children a week in the local Wokingham area including at various local nurseries and primary schools.

“I really love running my classes and was devastated when the lockdown forced me to suspend all my sessions.

BilinguaSing Award

“Like many others I’ve been forced to adapt my business in order to survive during these challenging times and I’ve been running my weekly classes online instead.

“It’s been a brilliant way to keep in contact with many of the local families who I usually enjoy singing with each week.

“Music and song is such a great way to keep our spirits up during these unprecedented times for many families so I hope that my online classes have helped local parents juggle all the demands of homeschooling, working from home and keeping the little ones entertained.”

To vote, visit: whatson4kids.co.uk/awards