WOKINGHAM LEVEL CROSSING CRASH: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving

British Transport Police confirm there have only been minor injuries in the incident which took place overnight

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after his car was hit by a train in Wokingham last night.

British Transport Police have confirmed the incident, which is causing problems from commuters on what, for many, is the last day at the office before the Christmas holidays.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were on site overnight attempting to clear the wreckage and now Network Rail is attempting to move the affected train – the 10.20pm from London Waterloo to Reading, which had been due to arrive in Wokingham at 11.26pm last night.

Residents who live nearby reported hearing a helicopter overhead, as well as sirens as the emergency vehicles arrived.

One person on social media who heard the incident said that it sounded like a truck collision.

Another said it “sounded like a bang and then a screeching sound”.

The driver is understood to have got out of the car before the train hit it, and no one has been seriously injured in the incident.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: “Officers were called just before midnight on Thursday 19 December 2019, to reports of a car being struck by a train at Waterloo Level Crossing, Wokingham.

“Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. Passengers were taken to destinations by coach.

“The driver of the car has been arrested for suspected drink drinking and endangering safety on the railway.

“Due to ongoing engineering works, no trains are currently running through Wokingham and Waterloo Road and Star Lane Level Crossings are closed to traffic at this time. Travellers are advised to find alternative routes.”

South Western Trains said that trains are only running from Waterloo to Ascot.

In a note on its website, it said that disruption is currently expected until 10am, although this could change.

Its note adds: “Response staff have been working through the night to reopen the line and return to normal working, however this has not yet been possible. Until further notice trains between Reading and London Waterloo will be terminated / restarted from Ascot where possible.

“Your tickets will be accepted at no extra charge on GWR services via any reasonable route, passengers at Earley, Winnersh Triangle, Winnersh and Wokingham can travel to London via Reading / Guildford / Basingstoke. Tickets will also be accepted on Reading bus routes X/X4, 701/702 and Courtney Buses.