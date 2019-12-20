WOKINGHAM LEVEL CROSSING CRASH: Train went on top of car

More details are emerging of the incident that took place in Wokingham last night.

A car was hit by a train at the Waterloo Road level crossing.

The driver of the BMW has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Trains are not expected to get back to normal until at least 2pm today.

A video has been posted on YouTube showing the full extent of the aftermath, where the train can be seen on the tracks, with its driver’s compartment looking like it is on the car’s roof.

Crews from Network Rail have been working all night to remove the train.

Danny Cooke, who made the video for his YouTube channel, said that the train that hit the car was the 10.20pm London Waterloo to Reading service, which had been due to arrive at Wokingham station by 11.26pm.

At 5.30am this morning, he said: “All passengers have vacated the train with minor injuries.

“As of present, crews are working to remove the wrecked car from the front of the train, half way between Waterloo Road and Easthamstead Road (Star Lane) crossings.

“It is expected that the car will be removed in the next two or so hours, then crews will be able to assess whether the train will be able to be moved under its own power or if a recovery locomotive will be needed.”