Wokingham Lions announce charities that will benefit from this year's Wokingham May Fayre – which is on a Friday

TWO good causes have been named as the beneficiaries of this year’s Wokingham May Fayre, which will take place on a Friday, due to the VE Day celebrations.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance relies on donations to fund its services, which includes flying to accidents and emergencies.

While community store JAC In A Box recently opened in Wokingham’s town centre, with an aim of helping young people get a foot in the workplace, while offering the chance for customers to pay what they want for the pre-loved items on sale.

The news was announced at this month’s business meeting of the Wokingham Lions Club.

Lyn Baily, president, Wokingham Lions Club, explained: “We are pleased to support these two worthy causes in our community. Thames Valley Air Ambulance relies solely on donations from supporters.

“They provide emergency medical services by air and land to patients within Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. JAC in a Box is a new charity shop in Wokingham, run by young volunteers who acquire work skills to help them find employment.”

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance provides highly trained paramedics, doctors and pilots to assist with emergencies. Its helicopter is backed up by critical care response vehicles.

JAC in a Box is located next to Sedero Lounge in the town centre. The shop supports Children with Additional Needs, Autism Spectrum Conditions, and Social and Emotional Needs.

It is run by young people who are learning to deal with the public, and it may be a pipeline into future work for them.

The shop then repurposes items, and people pay what they can afford.

JAC also runs a mobile youth centre in Woodley and an equestrian centre in Forest Road, again aimed at helping youngsters.

The May Fayre is the Wokingham Lions Club’s biggest annual fundraising event. It also provides local organisations with an opportunity to raise additional funds and promote their

activities.

Ian Grange, May Fayre chairman, said: “The Wokingham May Fayre commenced in 1995, and is one of the largest street fairs in the south of England. This year’s May Fayre date coincides with the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, and we are proud to be a part of this celebration.

“The main goal of the May Fayre is to provide a low-cost and fun family event, and enable local charities and other groups to raise money for their causes. It’s a wonderful day out for families and people of all ages, where we celebrate the town’s culture on the stage, with many local groups performing.

“Our committee is working very hard to make it a success.”

For more information, email mayfayre@wokinghamlions.org.uk or call 0345 833 7384.

An error in last week’s Wokingham Paper incorrectly stated that last year’s charities would be the beneficiaries this year. We apologise for our mistake.