THE Wokingham Literary Society will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, March 5.

Rosemary Hughes will give a talk on Icelandic Literature called A Land of Ice and Fire.

Meetings take place in Wokingham Baptist Church in Milton Road from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Non-members pay £2 per meeting, but they can join for £15 annual subscription.

For more details, log on to www.wokinghamliterarysociety.org.uk