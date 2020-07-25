WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: 12 tracks to enjoy in our free Spotify playlist

WHO WANTS more than 10 records? We know from feedback that you’re loving our new hit parade, so this week there’s 12 tunes to spin on your jukebox, all compiled by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Lonely Robot – The Silent Life

Did you know that Wokingham-based record label, White Star Records, is part-owned by producer and musician John Mitchell? Did you know that John runs his own Outhouse Studios in Reading? Did you know that John is a member of many internationally known bands including Frost*, Arena, It Bites, Kino and his own Lonely Robot? Well, if you do, you’ll know about his excellent new Lonely Robot album, Feelings Are Good. Here’s a wonderful track from it. www.johnmitchellhq.com

Lewis and Leigh – The 4.19

With, sadly no gigs at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) for a while, due to virus restrictions, here’s another track chosen by WMC founder Stan Hetherington from his past favourite gigs. It’s by a duo from Wales and Mississippi and Stan explained that their gig at WMC will last in his memory forever. “They finished the evening by standing in the middle of the audience singing this track a capella,” hr recalls. “It was so beautiful, I was moved to tears” – www.facebook.com/lewisandleighmusic

Voices From The Fuselage – Domus (Orchestral Arrangement)

Gorgeously re-imagined orchestral version of a track that had originally been on their, White Star Records released, second album Odyssey : The Founder of Dreams – www.facebook.com/VoicesFromTheFuselage

Duke Pearson – I Don’t Care Who Knows It

Wallen Bink is a new record label in Wokingham specialising in quality vinyl reissues of rare jazz recordings. Their first release is from this legendary pianist – www.wallenbink.com

Never The Bride – You’re Not Alone

Wokingham Music Club’s Stan Hetherington picked this track from the band as one of his faves from past club gigs – www.neverthebride.com

Selina and the Howlin Dogs – Music Is

A local band that, in lockdown, created a new community based video for this track – www.facebook.com/SelinaandtheHowlinDogs

The Paradox Twin – Planeta

Progressive Music Awards nominated (twice) Reading-based band on local record label, White Star Records – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Spriggan Mist – Magical Ways

This band, with their magical blend of rock and folk, have previously played at Wokingham Music Club and Wokingham Festival – www.sprigganmist.com

Reliant – Broken People

Four-piece indie band from Wokingham and Reading that has been championed by BBC Introducing Berkshire – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Dennis Siggery & Neil Sadler – Don’t Want Your Tears

Local blues rock duo with a track recorded in Wokingham’s No Machine Studios – www.ericstreetband.com/dennis-solo.html

The Room – Broken

Local band with track from their latest album Caught by the Machine – www.theroom.band

That Joe Payne – End of the Tunnel

Joe headlined the Wokingham Music Club stage at last year’s Wokingham Festival – www.thatjoepayne.com