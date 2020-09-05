WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Relive the Wokingham Festival with our top 10 tracks

IT WAS a dry, but chilly bank holiday weekend, and all the worse for us missing Wokingham Festival due to the coronavirus.

An online event made up for some of what we’ve been missing, but we want that festival feeling!

Chris Hillman from White Star Records has curated some music to help. The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene. There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Room – Bodies on the Road

Local melodic rock band, The Room, released their new single last week which is taken from their critically acclaimed Caught by the Machine album. At last week’s Wokingham Festival virtual event, the band revealed an exclusive live video of the track filmed at a sold-out show in Nice, France.It highlighted what a great live band they are and, if you missed it, check out the Day 3 Playlist on the Festival’s You Tube Channel — theroom.band Picture: Andrew Merritt

Wishbone Ash – Blind Eye

It opened the debut album by this classic rock band back in 1970. It’s included in the playlist this week because a performance of the track by Martin Turner Ex-Wishbone Ash at last year’s Wokingham Festival was filmed and edited by local video company Gigshotz for an exclusive premiere on the Festival’s You Tube event and Playlist mentioned above — www.martinturnermusic.com

Wille and the Bandits – Find My Way

Here’s a dynamic four-piece band with a powerful immense sound who were due to headline this year’s cancelled Wokingham Festival — www.willeandthebandits.com

Warmrain – Here Comes The Rain Again

This band, also due to play at the Festival, whose Back Above the Clouds album features this beautiful cover of the Eurythmics classic as you’ve never heard it before — warmrainband.com

Fred’s House – Walls And Ceilings

From their self-titled EP here’s an excellent live band with gorgeous vocal harmonies and very good musicianship, who were also due to be at Wokingham Festival — fredshousemusic.co.uk/

Cafe Chaos – Seventh Heaven

Another from the Festival. The band are a group of excellent musicians from Henley who describe themselves as a progressive rock / fusion band, with a track from their debut album Shifting Sands — cafechaos.net

Flutatious – Wendel the Witch

Festival faves who combine violin, flute, guitar, bass, drums and occasional vocals to produce an uplifting mixture of rock, celtic, folk, psychedelia and dance that you can’t stop yourself moving to — www.flutatious.co.uk

Crystal Jacqueline – White Horse Hill

This track is from Jacqueline’s latest album, A Prayer for the Birds which was released by Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic

Gemma Dorsett – Broken, Blessed & Beautiful

As well as her solo work, Gemma also fronts the blues/rock band Eleven:11 who went down a storm at last year’s Festival — gemmadorsett.com

Zach Johnson – Mississippi

Taken from the live EP ‘Songs from the Riverhouse Barn’ by this up and coming local indie/folk singer songwriter who has appeared at WMC and Wokingham Festival. — www.zjohnsonmusic.com