Wokingham Loves Music: Ten tracks to enjoy

EVERYONE enjoys listening to music, so we’re delighted to introduce a great new playlist for you to tune in to.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, it features music being played, created or promoted in Wokingham.

You can find it on Spotify, search for Wokingham Loves Music or visit bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic – bookmark it today and discover some new sounds.

We’ll bring you some new tracks every week, giving you the chance to discover local talent, new songs and even new genres.

Here’s the second selection from Chris.

1. Kepler Ten – Two from the Top

During lockdown, three-piece prog trio created a brand new track and video from their separate locations which they released on their own Facebook page. The track, a homage to the TV show Countdown, went down so well that Wokingham-based label White Star Records decided to release it as a single. Check out the video which also features a snippet from their live performance at last year’s Wokingham Festival, www.keplerten.com

2. Green Seagull – Simeon Brown

Mega Dodo Records is a Wokingham based record label specialising in new psychedelic releases. Green Seagull are a great band on the label who have their second album, Cloud Cover released on Mega Dodo next month. Check out the psychedelic pop of Simeon Brown the single from the album, www.facebook.com/greenseagull

3. Bradley Watmore – Rock Bottom

Local Singer / Songwriter with his first single

4. Kyros – Rumour

First Single from the forthcoming album Celexa Dreams on White Star Records

5. Katrina & The Waves – Walking on Sunshine

Katrina from the band who had this huge hit in the 1980s will be appearing live at Wokingham Music Club at ESSC on Friday, November 6.

6. BlueTouch – Everybody Knows

Local band based at and recorded their latest album ‘40 Miles…’ at Wokingham’s No Machine Studios.

7. The Salts – Fifteen Men (John Mitchell Remix)

The track was originally recorded for the band’s Brave album. The track was remixed for this single by renowned producer John Mitchell at Reading-based Outhouse Studios.

8. Mordecai Smyth – Billywitch

Wokingham musician who records in his own studio and had his ‘The Mayor of Toytown is Dead’ album released on Wokingham record label, Mega Dodo Records.

9. Harriet – Reach

Harriet will be Live at Wokingham Music Club at The Whitty Theatre on November 23.

10. Crooked Shapes – Wicked Ways

Up-and- coming Wokingham based rock band with track from their Fallout EP.

