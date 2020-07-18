WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: What’s on our jukebox this week?

WE’RE back again with another round-up of music to enjoy with our special and unique top 10, and it’s all compiled by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Voices From The Fuselage – Domus (Orchestral Arrangement)

During lockdown Scott Lockhart from the band, who are on Wokingham’s White Star Records label, created this gorgeously re-imagined orchestral version of a track that had originally been on their second album Odyssey: The Founder of Dreams.

Proceeds from the track are going towards charities aimed towards ending discrimination and hate crimes – www.facebook.com/VoicesFromTheFuselage

Duke Pearson – I Don’t Care Who Knows it

How is this legendary jazz pianist linked to Wokingham? Well, there is a new jazz record label in town called Wallen Bink and it’s run by local jazz enthusiast, Frank Parry.

The label specialises in quality vinyl reissues of rare recordings and the label’s first album release from Duke Pearson also called I Don’t Care Who Knows It was done so well that the respected Record Collector Magazine had it at number five in last year’s best jazz album of the year list – www.wallenbink.com

Never The Bride – You’re Not Alone

Wokingham Music Club’s Stan Hetherington picked this track from the band as one of his faves from past club gigs – www.neverthebride.com

Selina and the Howlin Dogs – Music Is

A local band that, in lockdown, created a new community based video for this track – www.facebook.com/SelinaandtheHowlinDogs

The Paradox Twin – Planeta

Progressive Music Awards nominated (twice!) Reading based band on local record label, White Star Records – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Spriggan Mist – Magical Ways

This band, with their magical blend of rock and folk, have previously played at Wokingham Music Club and Wokingham Festival – www.sprigganmist.com

Reliant – Broken People

Four piece indie band from Wokingham and Reading that has been championed by BBC Introducing Berkshire – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Dennis Siggery & Neil Sadler – Don’t Want Your Tears

Local blues rock duo with a track recorded in Wokingham’s No Machine Studios – www.ericstreetband.com/dennis-solo.html

The Room – Broken

Local band with track from their latest album ‘Caught by the Machine’ – www.theroom.band

That Joe Payne – End of the Tunnel

Joe headlined the Wokingham Music Club stage at last year’s Wokingham Festival – www.thatjoepayne.com