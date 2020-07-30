Wokingham man appeals for return of dog stolen from town centre home

A WOKINGHAM man is appealing for help after his dog was stolen from the town centre.

Anthony Clark’s labrador was taken from outside his house, on Rose Street last week.

Rusty, the 2ft tall, stone sculpture was carefully positioned to stop cars and vans from hitting Mr Clark’s gas meter.

He said: “My gas meter has been hit a few times, so I bought Rusty from Ashridge Manor Garden Centre to place in front of it.

“That way they would hit the dog before the meter. If someone broke the gas pipe, it could end up blowing the whole house up.”

But Mr Clark said he was annoyed to find his canine friend had been stolen.

“I have a dreadful sense of humour,” he said. “But I didn’t think this was very funny. I would like to have him back very much.

“I’m a retired pensioner, I’m nearly 100.

“I’m just hoping that somebody might see Rusty and help return him to me — it’s just the horrible thing

of people stealing stuff.”

The day after Rusty was taken, Mr Clark returned to the garden centre to find a suitable replacement.

“I wanted to replace it quickly, to protect the meter,” he said.

“But I didn’t get another labrador because I thought whoever took it might come back to get a pair.

“Instead I bought a heavy stone pot, which I’ve planted with a holly bush, growing about 3ft above the pot.”

Mr Clark has reported the theft to police, and said he hopes Rusty is soon returned.