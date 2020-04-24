Wokingham man arrested over Lower Earley assault

A MAN from Wokingham has been arrested after an attempted robbery in Lower Earley earlier this month.

The incident took place at the junction of Bradmore Way and Cutbush Lane around 10pm on Thursday, April 2.

At the time, Thames Valley Police said that the victim, a man in his twenties, had a fractured jawbone after being punched by his attacker, who was described as having a dog with him.

Now, police said that a 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, April 22, on suspicion of attempted robbery.

He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Philip Davies, based at Loddon Valley police station, said at the time of the incident: “This assault has left the victim with injuries which substantiate to grievous bodily harm”.