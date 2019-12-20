Wokingham man dies in road-sweeper accident in Windsor

A WOKINGHAM man has died following an accident involving a road-sweeper he was driving in Windsor, on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the road traffic incident which took place at around 9.15am on Wednesday, December 18.

The road-sweeper fell into the river whilst cleaning the pavements on the Promenade, Barry Avenue, Windsor.

Reports say the vehicle lost control and entered the water.

The driver was rescued from the water where he was then treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The man from Wokingham was in his fifties. He was sadly pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Sergeant Mark Gawthrop of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “Sadly following this incident a man has tragically died.

“Our thoughts remain with his family.

“At this time we are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner, but we are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information can go online or call 101 quoting reference 263 18/12/19”.

