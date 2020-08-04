Wokingham man jailed after police find weapons and drugs in his car

A WOKINGHAM man who was carrying a hammer and drugs when police stopped his car has been jailed.

James Eveleigh, 25 and from Reading Road in Wokingham, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, July 28.

He pleaded guilty to a count each of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Thames Valley Police said that Eveleigh had been drigving along Whitley Street in Reading on Wednesday, May 6 when they stopped him.

A search of his vehicle revealed that he was in possession of a quantity of cannabis and cocaine, along with a screwdriver and a hammer.

He was charged the following day and has now been given a 28-month sentence for drugs and weapon offences.

Investigating officer PC Marcus Bridger-Wilkinson, of the Reading Tasking Team, said: “This was an excellent vehicle stop by officers, which resulted in a quantity of drugs being removed from the streets and our communities.

“Eveleigh was found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine and cannabis, and he has now pleaded guilty due to the overwhelming evidence.

“Tackling drugs supply is always a top priority for Thames Valley Police, and we will actively seek to disrupt organised drug supply to protect our communities.”

He added: “Through our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need and appreciate the support of the public with this, and would always ask them to report any information that they have about drugs in our communities.”