Wokingham man orders 200 protective gowns for Royal Berkshire Hospital

A WOKINGHAM man has purchased 200 protective gowns for healthcare workers.

Inspired by the hard work of the NHS, Simon Suresh used his connections in Malaysia to place a large order of PPE.

Mr Suresh moved to England years ago and has recently changed careers — he is now in the process of starting an online business, selling Halal food.

He said: “Luckily I left my corporate lawyer job in January, so now I have the time to source these essential items for key workers.”

He wrote to his contacts in Malaysia and got in touch with a supplier, putting together a chain of couriers to deliver the gowns.

He said: “The country has not been hit as hard as the rest of the word, so it’s a good place to source equipment.”

Mr Suresh paid for the items out of his own pocket.

“I thought it would be cheaper, but the gowns are really expensive — around £25 each — and unfortunately I couldn’t get masks due to the export ban,” he explained.

He then went about looking for a good recipient for the 200 gowns and decided on Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“I understand they’re very busy and go through a lot of stock,” he said. “So I think the doctors and nurses there would really benefit.

“The NHS must not feel abandoned by the people — if everyone does a little bit can you imagine what we could achieve?”

His partner, Tracy Stone, said: “These are the times when people need to step up and show support for our healthcare workers. I hope his generosity inspires other people and makes them think of new ways to help too.

“From my perspective he’s just one of those people that is constantly looking to help others, he’s always happy to use his own money for the greater good.”

Having realised how difficult it is to source PPE, Mr Suresh is in the process of putting together a list of Malaysian suppliers which he will distribute to Wokingham Borough Council and local hospitals.

He added: “It’s so important to source this equipment quickly, and I hope my list will help people to do just that”.

The gowns are due to be delivered this week.

