Wokingham May Fayre cancelled due to coronavirus

ORGANISERS of the Wokingham May Fayre have decided to cancel the special VE Day-themed event.

Earlier this week, the Wokingham Lions had hoped that the annual fundraiser would go ahead as planned on Friday, May 8.

We printed a story to this effect in the issue of The Wokingham Paper that went on sale today. However, since going to press a decision was made to pull the event.

It would have raised thousands of pounds for chairties, with the main beneficiaries being Thames Valley Air Ambulance and JAC In A Box.

It has been held annually in the town centre since 1995, and attracts thousands every year.

Speaking earlier in the week, Ian Grange, from Wokingham Lions, said: “The Wokingham May Fayre organising committee are monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak closely and will, of course, implement any recommendations from Public Health England and our partners in local government.”

More information on this decision will be released by the Lions tomorrow.