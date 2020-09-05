The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham Mayor celebrates Buckhurst Meadow animal trail winners

by Staff Writer0
The Mayor of Wokingham Borough, Cllr. Malcolm Richards with the winners and the runners up. Picture: Steve Smyth

YOUNGSTERS across Wokingham have been awarded for their animal hunting skills.

Over the summer holidays, children were invited to explore Buckhurst Meadows and find the 12 animals hiding in a trail.

All correct entries were given a certificate, and £10 Love To Shop vouchers were awarded to winners in three age groups: three-to-five years, six-to-eight years, and nine-to-12 years.

At the weekend, Cllr Malcolm Richards, Wokingham borough mayor presented the certificates and prizes.

Holly Gigg won in the three-to five years category, Sean Doran won in the six-to-eight years category and Nia Beckett won in the nine-to-12 years group.

Buckhurst Meadows is one of the borough’s newest green spaces, and is part of the Montague Park development.

The trail was organised by Wokingham Borough Council’s Community Engagement Team and My Journey, and sponsored by David Wilson Homes, who donated the voucher prizes.

