Wokingham mayor celebrates town market’s spread into Peach Place

SOCIAL DISTANCING has taken on a new meaning for Wokingham’s historic market – the stalls are being split between two locations.

On Friday last week, traders set up stall in both Market Place and Peach Place.

The new scheme will run on Fridays and Saturdays thanks to a partnership between Wokingham Town Council, which manages the market, and Wokingham Borough Council.

Picture: Steve Smyth

By using both public spaces, the stallholders can abide by current social distancing measures and shoppers can enjoy the two pedestrianised spaces.

The news was welcomed by Wokingham Town Mayor Cllr Tony Lack, who visited with his wife Claire.

“It’s wonderful that we are so busy and Wokingham market is thriving,” he said. “Peach Place is a great location for additional stalls and with the extra seating this area of town is a brilliant place to enjoy the weather, grab a drink and do some shopping.”

Picture: Steve Smyth

And Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, Cllr Charlotte Haitham-Taylor is equally pleased that Peach Place is being used as an extension of the market, even if it is on a temporary basis.

“‘The market is one of the things that really helps Wokingham stand out from our larger neighbours and offers a wonderful mix of stalls with something for everyone,” she said.

“It’s been great working with the Town Council to see the stalls expand into Peach Place, and it’s especially fitting that this has happened during Shop Local Week when people are being encouraged to support their local towns.”