Wokingham M&Co one of 200 shops saved from closure in company handover

THE FASHION retailer that has been in Wokingham for 14 years will keep doors open, in the hopes of encouraging high street shopping.

M&Co will continue from its Market Place location as one of the 200 outlets to be saved across the country.

The announcement comes as M&Co announced a financial restructuring exercise which has kept more than 2,200 jobs.

The company appointed administrators in April as the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of most UK retailers for almost four months.

M&Co chief executive Andy McGeoch, said: “It quickly became clear that the best way to save the most jobs and most stores was to enter administration, with a new company acquiring the assets of the old business, and this process has now been finalised.

“Covid has been by far the biggest challenge our family business has faced in almost 60 years, and I am really pleased that we have been able to maintain a presence in over 200 communities.

“Covid-19 means many people don’t feel comfortable travelling on public transport or visiting busy city centres and that can be good news for local High Street stores like M&Co.

“That’s why we are looking at ways of working in partnership with other local retailers to highlight the tremendous range of shopping that can be found in communities like this all over the country.

“Local economies rely to a huge degree on their town centres and we have seen too many High Streets hollowed out by successive shop closures.

“More and more people are beginning to realise that, if they don’t support their town centres, everyone’s quality of living really takes a hit, so we are proud to be playing a part in the drive to shop locally.

“The response from our customers during lockdown was phenomenal. We had a steady stream of requests for updates via M&Co’s Facebook pages, with some customers even posting letters through the doors asking when we were reopening.

“It’s hugely encouraging to hear our customers say how much they have missed us after months away.”