Wokingham mental health support group celebrates official launch

A MENTAL health community drop-in has officially launched this week to support the residents of Wokingham.

Created by Sarah Sylvester, It’s About Time is a space to offer reassurance for those suffering in silence.

Ms Sylvester had a soft opening for the service back in November. The plan was to test the venue, format and resourcing required.

Since the soft launch, Ms Sylvester said they have been overwhelmed by the positive response from users, with over 100 people using the service — many returning each week.

The drop-in service runs twice weekly, on a Monday and Friday.

The service operates as a user-led community drop-in, providing a safe haven designed to resolve fear of leaving the comfort of the home.

“Now the venue and format has been established, the launch was to ensure that everyone who is in need of peer support knows it’s available to them,” said Ms Sylvester.

It’s About Time has welcomed 20 mental health professionals interested in the provision of mental health care for Wokingham residents.

The group talks openly about our mental health, and about the services available.

“We are committed to maintain and improve not only individual mental health, but the mental health of the residents of Wokingham,” said Ms Sylvester.

It’s About Time hold two drop-in sessions each week.

The Monday session runs from 10am until 2pm at Cafe Mosaic in The Bradbury Centre, and the Friday session runs from 2pm until 4pm, in the Luke Room at the centre.

The Bradbury Centre can be found on Rose Street, Wokingham.