Wokingham non-intimidating health lounge’s 30-minute path to fitness success

A NEW health lounge that has opened in Wokingham’s Peach Place development says its use of modern technology means a 30-minute workout can be life-changing.

eActiv, which opened just before lockdown, offers a 30-minute eGym circuit that incorporates personalised programmes suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

The centre, on the first floor of the new Peach Place, offers a Covid-safe facility.

Temperatures are checked on entry, there are plenty of anti-viral sprays available and equipment is wiped down after use.

Members are able to use a special device that looks a bit like a wristwatch. This stores details of the clients’ goals and levels, as well as information about how to use each of the machines in the circuit.

Once the information is shared with the machine, it automatically adjusts the equipment to suit the user including a training pattern showing when to exert and when to take it easier.

The health centre’s owners say that two 30-minute sessions twice a week will help strengthen and tone, change shape and boost metabolism.

This can be combined with specially designed calorie-controlled meals that aim to be balanced correctly, with correct portion sizes. The aim is to help users to eat healthily without any hassle.

The third plank of the eActiv philosophy is relaxation and it has installed a special flotation tank.

The i-sopod offers 60-minute sessions that aim to improve sleep, eliminate fatigue and alleviate stresses and anxieties.

eActiv also offers a state-of-the-art eFlexx range of equipment that increases joint mobility and reduces aches and pains.

Members are also able to access online fitness classes from their own home.

But above all else, said director Steve Watts, the aim is to create a centre that is non-intimidating and supportive of everyone who joins.

“We want eActive to be a safe space whether your goal is weight loss, improved strength, sporting performance or just to lead a healthier and happy life,” he said.

“eActiv is designed to save you time while giving you maximum health and relaxation benefits. We believe that by using our four-step process we can guarantee results and our motivating team is here to help.”

He added: “We don’t want to be an intimidating place, we’re a health lounge, not a gym. To support you, we offer education, networking events and send out weekly, informative newsletters.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re fit already or you’ve got out of shape during lockdown, come back in.

“And for those who are worried about the coronavirus, we have every measure we can to ensure it’s safe, including the air: it’s filtered, not air conditioning. It’s one of the safest systems around.”

And the concept, he feels, is different to anything else on offer in Wokingham. “There is a uniqueness to what we do, it’s not conventional,” Mr Watts said. “It’s about what will make a difference (to our clients), what will make them comfortable.”

The health lounge is offering a free week-long trial membership.

For more details, log on to: wokingham.eactiv.co.uk or call 0118 977 5512