Wokingham parks to remain open, while car parks to remain closed

WOKINGHAM’S Country Parks will remain open, but the cars parks will stay shut despite the government relaxing some of its restrictions.

Earlier this week, it was said to be OK for people to travel by car to get some exercise during the day.

And at today’s press conference, communities minister Robert Jenrick said: “While the virus does not discriminate, we know that the lockdown is much harder for people who don’t have a lot of living space, who don’t have a garden, and who don’t have anywhere for their children to run around.

“People need parks. That’s why I have made it clear to councils that all parks must remain open, for the health of the nation, people should be able to safely enjoy fresh air and green space.

“And, for the health of the nation, people must abide by social distancing rules and not congregate in groups in parks.”

Wokingham Borough Council has said that it intends to keep its car parks shut and won’t reopen open the Sandford Lane entrance to Dinton Pastures in a bid to prevent people from flouting the rules and abusing the parks.

It said that its country parks – particularly Dinton Pastures and California Country Park – are popular locations and there is always the risk that social distancing cannot be maintained because of that popularity.

The council has praised most visitors for being sensible by not travelling far to get to the parks, not going in large groups and keeping to the two-metre rule – and the council is urging people to continue with this.

But they are concerned that some may interpret the government’s advice as open season to get to the parks, and added that the decision to keep the car parks closed has been taken in partnership with Thames Valley Police. Countryside Service officers and other staff will be around Dinton Pastures at weekends to make sure cars are not parking illegally or anti-socially.

The council’s executive member for environment, Cllr Parry Baath, said: “There have been a few cases of stupid, anti-social behaviour at our parks – people driving to them and parking inconsiderately nearby for example.

“But in the main people have been sensible and that is allowing us to keep them open.

“Dinton Pastures and California Country Park are our big concerns because they are so popular – during the first weekend of the lockdown measures they came close to being overrun and we cannot risk that again.”

He added: “We are desperate to keep them open for walkers to enjoy, which is why we have to keep their car parks closed for now – the risk of overcrowding if we don’t is too great.

“Our plea is that, as the lockdown measures continue, everybody in the borough respects them and helps keep us all as safe as possible.”

The borough’s country parks are all open to visitors but their play areas and fishing are closed. The Dinton Activity Centre is also closed at this time.

Council leader John Halsall felt that it was important to keep things as they were to protect residents during the coronavirus crisis.

“The Government has relaxed the guidance on social distancing: driving seems to be permitted,” he said. “But we don’t intend to change our regime on country parks. We don’t know how we can make social distancing work in our car parks.

“This will upset some, but we don’t think people should be driving to their daily exercise.”

