Wokingham poetry for your enjoyment

Cherry tree

Sometimes in the morning

When the world is hard to face

In lonely isolation

No contact with the human race

It feels life’s not worth living

With no-one there to share

And every day’s a burden

Without a loved-one close to care

To wither behind sadness

The cold and bleak despair

When you cry out in the darkness

No-one answers – no-one’s there

But today the sun is shining

Its rays light the cherry tree

The pink and radiant blossom

Reaches out to comfort me

And the daffodils are nodding

The primrose pale and bright

And tulips sway in unison

To grace the morning light

The world is full of beauty

And friends are on the ’phone

Although in isolation

We’re not really on our own

So let’s focus on the future

When of the virus we’ll be free

Keep looking at the blossom

On the sun-lit cherry tree

Darling dustman

Today my ‘Darling Dustman’

Gave me a cheery wave

To brighten isolation

And my sanity to save

We don’t think about the rubbish

As it’s collected every week

By hunky ‘Darling Dustmen’

With sturdy dustmen’s feet

With their truck piled high with rubbish

They count amongst the brave

So thank you ‘Darling Dustman’

For giving me a cheery wave

Jean Hill

Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? We’d love to be able to share them with our readers, email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk