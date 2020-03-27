Wokingham racing driver Bobby Trundley ready to break new barriers with Team BRIT

Wokingham racing driver Bobby Trundley ’living the dream’ as he is gearing up to break new barriers with Team BRIT in 2020.



The 20-year-old who lives with autism has been announced as part of the all-disabled team’s driver line up and will race in the Britcar Endurance Championship, driving the team’s Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4.



Bobby will be the only autistic driver racing in the UK at GT4 level this year, having stunned the industry with his driving last year.



“Team BRIT has changed my life massively,” said Bobby.



“It’s hard for me to explain, but I feel more confident when speaking to people. Before I was shy, but now I’m talkative and love speaking to fans and sponsors, without them I don’t think I would be able to talk to people normally.



“Motorsport helps my head clear. When I put the helmet on, it’s like my autism fades away because on the track it’s a level playing field whether you have a disability or not.“



Despite the disrupted start to the season which was due to start in April but has been pushed back to June, 30 by Motorsport UK, Bobby is ensuring that he maintains his high performance levels ahead of the new campaign.



“Driving the Aston Martin has been brilliant, it’s a massive step up for me. I was driving the BMW 116 last season and to make the step up to drive a proper G4 race car, it’s such an honour and it’s amazing that the team believes in my ability,” said Bobby.



“I’m looking forward to the race season starting, the first race in the Aston will be mega and I just can’t wait for the next chapter.



“You have to get used to arriving into corners at a much higher speed, it’s phenomenal to drive.



“I have a race simulator at home that I’ve set up and I’ve been doing things on video games , such as IRacing which has helped me to learn the tracks. It’s a great training tool, you’re able to learn the braking points, the race lines and that is really helping. It all really helps with my race craft and it is what every racing driver uses.”



Team BRIT aims to be the first British all-disabled team to race in Le Mans, and supports people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport through its Racing Academy.



Bobby was diagnosed with autism at four years old and first sat in a cadet go-kart at the age of 10 when his passion for the sport was ignited. He soon found that it helped him manage the challenges that autism brings.



“When I was eight years old I got invited to a go-karting party in Woodley. When I got there, because I’m autistic, I didn’t like the noise, the smell and the environment of the crowds, so I ran out the building crying my eyes out, I’ve come a long way since then!



“When I finally got out on track, it instantly clicked and I realised this is where I belong.

He has won many karting titles and is the reigning Dmax champion. He has been awarded a wealth of trophies, and has taken part in charity events such as the Damon Hill Kart Challenge in aid of the Halow Project and the Back on Track Charity Kart Race.



Bobby has also been awarded the Anna Kennedy OBE, Autism Hero Award for outstanding achievement in sport and was awarded the ANCA World Autism Festival Excellence in Sport Award 2017.



Racing in the Gaz Shocks BMW 116 Trophy he won four out of his five races.



“In our first race that we entered, I started second and finished first in my first ever car race,” continued Bobby.



“Our next race, I qualified in pole. Unfortunately I lost a couple of positions in my class but thanks to a great strategy from the team and a couple of brave overtaking moves, we managed to win the race by 30 seconds.



“Our next race after that I qualified in fourth and by the end of the race I finished three minutes ahead of second. That was definitely the highlight of the year.



“I want to do the best that I can next season and enjoy the challenge along the way. It should be really fun. I want to impress and I can’t wait to race alongside my teammates.”