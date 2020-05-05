Wokingham regeneration wins prestigious planning award

The Wokingham town centre regeneration has been awarded as the winner in the category for ‘Excellence in Planning for a Successful Economy’ at the Royal Town Planning Institute Awards for Planning Excellence 2020.

The awards ceremony, which took place on the RTPI’s YouTube channel on April, 30 recognised the Wokingham regeneration programme as an ‘exceptional example of planning and the contribution planners make to society.’

The regeneration project has seen millions invested into the town by the council, with key sites being redeveloped to try and support the high street, create new public spaces, an improved choice of leisure and shopping facilities and new homes.

The RTPI commented on Wokingham’s project: “This project is ahead of the game. It’s a transferable model for other town centres to boost their economies and community engagement.

“WBC had a very hands on approach in revitalising the town centre by taking a whole place approach, which positioned all involved for success. This approach is not only innovative but replicable throughout the country.

“The judges believe their financial model especially will have a long lasting contribution to creating a successful economy in the future.

Cllr. Charlotte Haitham Taylor, Executive member for regeneration, said: “We were incredibly proud just to be nominated for such a prestigious award and the competition was incredibly stiff.

“To go on and win is amazing and a real accolade for those who have been involved in the project. It’s well earned recognition of all the hard work which has gone into creating a long-term vision for Wokingham town centre and then making sure it was a success.”