Wokingham residents called to bin waste safely to avoid spreading coronavirus

A CALL has gone out to residents to bin their waste safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim is to make it as safe as possible for refuse crews to collect rubbish safely, and also avoid spreading the virus further.

New guidance asks households who have confirmed cases of the Covid-19 – or suspect they have – to take extra precautions.

These include placing contaminated waste such as: tissues, cleaning cloths, wipes and masks in a plastic bag or bin liner.

This should then be tied at the top to prevent escape of the material.

This bag should then be placed inside another bag and tied securely.

And this bagged waste should then be stored separately for at least 72 hours (three days) in a place that cannot be accessed by other people or pets.

The bag should then be put in the blue bags, wheelie bin or communal bin for safe collection by the crews.

For more information about the waste collection during the COVID-19, visit wokingham.gov.uk or use re3cyclopedia app.