Wokingham residents can register now to order more blue bags and brown garden bags

Blue bags

RESIDENTS across the borough in need of more bin bags can now pre-order them to collect soon.

The system applies to blue household and -brown garden waste bags.

It costs £4 for one roll of 10 blue bags, and brown bags cost £1 each.

Residents can only buy one roll of blue bags at a time, but there is no limit on brown sacks.

Once bought online, the council will email a receipt number, which must be noted down, and on-hand for collection.

The bags can be collected from Wokingham library, Woodley library or Woodley Town Council.

For those that cannot get out, they can call the council on 0118 974 6000 to pay for bags and they will arrange delivery.

For more information, visit: cutt.ly/ddUPONi

