Wokingham residents to receive reminders to check electoral register – including via emails and text messages

OVER THE next few weeks, Wokingham Borough Council will be sending residents a reminder to update their electoral registration details.

This year’s local elections were postponed due to Covid-19, and will be taking place next May instead.

A council spokesperson said: “This is a perfect opportunity to make sure you can take part.

“During the next few weeks you’ll be receiving either an email, a text, or a letter from us asking you to make sure your details are up to date.

“If they aren’t it could mean you won’t be able to vote and therefore lose your voice on important local decisions affecting you.”

The annual canvass helps the council to identify residents who have not previously registered, record any changes to households and recent house moves.

This year, as part of the Government’s canvass reform programme, the council will also be using electronic communications, such as emails and texts, to make the process simpler.

Residents will either be contacted at the beginning of this month and next.

Andrew Moulton, electoral registration officer for the council, said: “It’s important you keep an eye out for messages from Wokingham Borough Council so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the borough.

“To make sure you’re able to have your say at the elections next year, simply follow the instructions in the communication we send you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send.

“If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or the information we’re sending you will also explain how to do this.

“This year’s canvass, which we must carry out by law, is taking place amid a challenging public health scenario. We’re following strict public health guidelines including the continued importance of social distancing.

“Where possible we’ll be making use of electronic communications which means you’ll receive a text, email, phone call or letter from us asking you to check who we have registered and tell us about any changes.”

Electoral Commission research shows recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

For more information, email: electoralservices@wokingham.gov.uk