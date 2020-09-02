Wokingham Rock Choir to help lead Friday’s national singalong on Facebook

A WOKINGHAM choir will have that Friday feeling tomorrow, as they help keep the nation singing.

At the start of lockdown, Rock Choir launched a daily singalong.

Aimed at helping not just its 32,000 members, but the wider population as well, the event helped people who were isolating by offering a much-needed daily activity, all via a Facebook page.

The event ran for 106 days, and saw thousands take part.

Those taking part learnt five brand new songs, and created two music videos singing Queen’s We are the Champions and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.

Even though they weren’t there in person due to lockdown rules, Rock Choir members were VIP guests at a 24-hour virtual fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness Week, raising £45,000.

Organisers say that the positive feedback from the Keep Britain Singing sessions have been overwhelming, with its members saying that it had been something they looked forward to every day.

Benefits included giving structure to the day, and some said that without the sessions, their mental health and wellbeing would have suffered, making it a lifeline for many.

However, all good things have to come to an end, and the daily session has morphed into a weekly one, now called Ready For The Weekend With Rock Choir.

The interactive event is led by different choir leaders, with the aim of providing an up-beat singing and musical event to get people in the mood for Saturday and Sunday.

Each Friday a different Rock Choir Leader will broadcast on Facebook to deliver a free, live interactive session on a different weekly theme for its 32,000 members, and anyone else who would like to take part, helping everyone to ‘get ready for the weekend’ in an upbeat and positive way.

And tomorrow – Friday, September 4 – the 4pm session will be led by Glen Harvey, who runs choirs in Wokingham, Windsor, Maidenhead, Fleet and Basingstoke.

The theme for this meeting is The Acoustic Session.

To join in, search Facebook for TheRockChoir