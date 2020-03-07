Wokingham salon awarded for eco-friendly approach to hair care

A WOKINGHAM hair salon has been awarded for its environmentally-friendly approach.

The award — which was launched this year by the Good Salon Guide — has seen 20 national salons commended for their environmental efforts.

Gilded Hair, at Holme Grange Craft Village received their award earlier this month.

The salon was judged on strict criteria, including use of products that minimise the use of plastic and are refillable, extensions and how they are sourced, the removal of all single use plastic, salon waste and recycling, how their in-salon refreshments are sourced and water reduction.

Owner of Gilded Hair, Jo Gilder opened her salon five years ago. From the beginning, she said she has committed to reducing the salon’s carbon footprint, lowering waste, reducing plastic and making choices to use sustainable products with ethical values.

She said: “We can look good at no expense to the planet and this is very much our message, so we’re thrilled to be among the very first salons to get Good Salon Guide ECO Salon status.”

Gareth Penn, managing director of Good Salon Guide, said: “Never before has running sustainable salons been more important as now is the time to take the urgent steps needed to protect our planet.”

Later this month, Ms Gilder will be hosting the official launch party for the new award at her salon.

It will provide the opportunity for other salon businesses to find out more about sustainability.

She will be sharing some of her tips and advice for running an eco friendly business.

The evening will also include Good Salon Guide’s official ECO Award ambassador, Karine Jackson, owner of Karine Jackson Salon, talking about how sustainability can boost a salon’s bottom line.

The ECO Award launch will be on Monday, March 23, from 6pm until 8pm at Gilded Salon, Holme Grange Craft Village, Wokingham.

For more information about sustainable salons, visit: www.goodsalonguide.com