Wokingham supermarket isolates two staff members after positive coronavirus tests

A WOKINGHAM supermarket has isolated two staff members after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Wokingham.Today was contacted by readers concerned that there had been cases of Covid-19 in the Finchampstead Road branch of Tesco.

A Tesco spokesperson said that while it doesn’t comment on individual colleagues, the affected staff members were tested last month and have not worked at the store for more than two weeks.

They added that the store is given regular deep cleans and customers are able to use hand sanitiser on entering the store.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority,” they said.

“We have introduced extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular deep cleaning.”

If any Tesco staff show symptoms or test positive for the virus then they follow the Government guidelines around isolation and will be paid in full from their first day of absence.

The cases follow a similar incident at the Martins Heron store in Warfield – in neighbouring Bracknell Forest – which was confirmed by the supermarket last week.

In a statement at the time, Dr Connall Watson from Public Health England South East, said: “We are working closely with Tesco and Bracknell Forest Council and NHS partners to provide public health advice and help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Having assessed the available evidence around the case (at Martins Heron) we have concluded that the risk to the wider public is minimal and people should go about their normal business but continue to pay attention to public health guidance and any in-store instructions to help keep everyone safe and well.

“Workplaces are following national guidance and ensure that anyone with symptoms self isolates for seven days, and their household members isolate for 14 days. Close contacts of confirmed cases are asked to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms, to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus.

“Employers have been asked to take certain measures to help reduce the spread of the virus, including ensuring staff can maintain two-metre social distancing wherever possible, employees wash their hands more often than usual for 20 seconds with soap and water and frequently touched surfaces are cleaned regularly.”

Public Health England said it will advise on appropriate public health measures to make sure it is safe for staff and public to attend as normal.

However, if anyone does develop symptoms, which include a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss or change to their sense of taste or smell, they should self-isolate straight away arrange a COVID-19 test.