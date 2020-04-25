The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham Tandoori donates more than 100 biryanis to Royal Berkshire Hospital workers

Royal Berkshire Hospital

STAFF at the Royal Berkshire Hospital enjoyed a ruby murray earlier this week, thanks to a Wokingham town centre takeaway.

A special delivery of more than 100 meals was taken to the Reading-based hospital, cooked by the team at Wokingham Tandoori.

The meal donation was a way of thanking key workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A team of seven came in outside of their normal working hours to create the meals, a mixture of vegetarian and chicken biryani dishes.

Wokingham Tandoori
Wokingham Tandoori with some of the meals

The Denmark Street takeaway is owned by Mr Khan, who said: “I have been part of this community for 22 years and the Wokingham Tandoori has always been grateful how much this community has welcomed us and how great a town Wokingham is.

“This was a small thing we could do to say thank you to our NHS workers at this extremely important time and when they are supporting the residents the most we wanted to show them we are here to support them as well.

“I would like to thank my staff who came in to help me during there time off it is hugely appreciated and I wanted to show the community that we appreciate you all.”

Royal Berkshire Hospital
Staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital enjoyed biryanis cooked by Wokingham Tandoori

