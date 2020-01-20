Wokingham teenagers invited to pre-driver training next month

YOUNG PEOPLE about to learn to drive can pick up some useful tips at a driving event next month.

The pre-driver training event at the Community Trust Academy, Madejski Stadium, is open to 15 to 19 year olds who are applying for their provisional driving licence.

Drivestart is a one-day course with a number of interactive sessions.

These include:

•How to apply for a licence, the highway code and the tests you will need to pass

•Hazard perception

•How to operate a vehicle, and what manoeuvres make up part of the test

•The costs of owning a car

•Vehicle maintenance

•Scene management – what to do if you break down or arrive at a collision

The event runs from 10am until 3pm and will give teens the chance to get behind the wheel on a taster driving lesson with a qualified instructor.

Over the last decade, Wokingham Borough Council’s pre-driver training sessions have helped over 1,000 young people to develop safe driving skills.

Tickets cost £20 and can be booked at: https://www.myjourneywokingham.com/events/