Wokingham teenagers invited to pre-driver training next month

YOUNG PEOPLE about to learn to drive can pick up some useful tips at a driving event next month.
The pre-driver training event at the Community Trust Academy, Madejski Stadium, is open to 15 to 19 year olds who are applying for their provisional driving licence.
Drivestart is a one-day course with a number of interactive sessions.
These include:
•How to apply for a licence, the highway code and the tests you will need to pass
•Hazard perception
•How to operate a vehicle, and what manoeuvres make up part of the test
•The costs of owning a car
•Vehicle maintenance
•Scene management – what to do if you break down or arrive at a collision
The event runs from 10am until 3pm and will give teens the chance to get behind the wheel on a taster driving lesson with a qualified instructor.
Over the last decade, Wokingham Borough Council’s pre-driver training sessions have helped over 1,000 young people to develop safe driving skills.
Tickets cost £20 and can be booked at: https://www.myjourneywokingham.com/events/
