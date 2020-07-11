The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham Tesco shoppers raise £1,000 for Cancer Research

by Jess Warren
Tesco wokingham
Keith and Ian from the Click and Collect team at Wokingham.  Picture: Tesco

WOKINGHAM residents have raised £1,000 during their weekly food shop.

Last weekend, Tesco invited colleagues and customers to dress in pink and donate any spare change to Cancer Research UK.

Louise Jedras, community champion at Tesco Wokingham, said: “It was an amazing couple of days.

“Our customers were so generous and along with colleagues donated a phenomenal £1000.11.

“With all the Race for Life events cancelled this year, it is so important that we continue to give to charities whenever we can.”

