Wokingham Theatre prepares for open-air performances

WOKINGHAM Theatre is returning to the stage for the first two weekends of September.

The theatre will be performing Peter Quilter’s Duets, an examination of the chaotic world of love, relationships and why the grass is never greener.

Jonathan and Wendy are on a blind date and hoping to get it right this time even though they’ve never got it right before. Barrie is not really interested in women but Janet sees that as no reason to stop trying.

Shelley and Bobby have decided to holiday in Spain to finalize their divorce whilst drowning in cocktails.

And Angela is marrying for the third time to the dismay of her brother Toby.

The performance will be open-air and tickets will be sold as a bubble, with enough space for four people.

It costs £10 per group, and there will be an afternoon and evening performance for each date.

To book, send an email to: boxoffice@wokinghamtheatre.org.uk