Wokingham Theatre to present a double header for first play of 2020

THE FIRST production from Wokingham Theatre for 2020 will be a double-header.

Audience, by Michael Frayn, will be paired with Tom Stoppard’s The Real Inspector Hound when the amateur group returns on Wednesday, January 22. The plays aim to show the role that an audience has when creating live theatre.

Frayn’s The Audience turns everything you know about theatre on its head, questioning who is the audience and who is to be scrutinised. Comedy ensues as the playwright holds a mirror to the audience to show their own quirks.

Stoppard’s The Real Inspector Hound changes the audience once more, as two theatre critics watch and commentate on a ludicrous production of a classic murder mystery. The lines between stage and audience blur – what is real and what is production?

The theatre says that audiences will laugh and squirm and probably never feel the same about sitting in the supposed safety of an audience seat ever again.

The theatre is based off Twyford Road.

