Thief who struck in Wokingham, escaped prison and went on the run has been caught and jailed

A THIEF who escaped prison, and has been on the run for almost a year has been caught and jailed for an extra year and three months.

Myley Connors, aged 25, from Ireland, escaped from a prison in Devon in April last year.

Myley Connors escaped from HMP Channings Wood in Devon on Monday, April 8, 2019 Picture: David Smith

He was originally jailed for eight and a half years at Reading Crown Court on Monday, November 19, 2018 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possessing criminal property.

Connors had admitted direct involvement in the burglary of 18 homes across Bracknell, Wokingham, Reading and Hampshire, using stolen motor vehicles to carry out the offences.

The thefts accounted for more than £76,000 worth of family gold, jewellery and other valuables and caused more than £3,000 worth of damage.

He was sentenced for his role in a wider conspiracy to commit 54 residential burglaries across England.

Four months into his prison sentence, in April last year, Connors escaped from Channings Wood Prison, near Newton Abbott in Devon, after climbing a perimeter fence and making a getaway in a stolen car, with help from accomplices on the outside.

A manhunt for Connors had been ongoing, and he was arrested on Wednesday, March 18 in London by off-duty police officers.

Connors was caught on the A3 in Wandsworth at around 6am when police stopped at a car crash.

A stolen high performance Audi S3 had been driven the wrong way up the dual-carriageway and had crashed with oncoming traffic and the central reservation.

Connors and another man jumped over the centre reservation and ran through oncoming traffic to avoid the police but they were caught and arrested.

Myley Connors was arrested after running from the scene of a car crash in Wandsworth Picture: courtesy of Thames Valley Police

Last month, Connors appeared at Reading Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

And today he appeared again via video link from Belmarsh Prison, where he was sentenced to a further period of imprisonment. The one year and three months’ sentence will be added to the eight years and two months Connors must serve for his original crimes.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Mike Bettington of Thames Valley Police, said: “The professionalism and swift actions of our colleagues from the Metropolitan Police has led to the capture and imprisonment of a prolific offender, who escaped from prison in Devon just four months into an eight and a half year sentence.

“Since Connors absconded from prison, a nationwide manhunt for him has been ongoing, led by a team from Thames Valley Police under Operation Ollivander.

“The swift actions of the off duty Metropolitan Police officers is to be highly commended, and Connors will now have to serve an extended prison sentence. He will finally be unable to commit further offences, causing fear and harm to members of our communities.

“I would like to thank all those involved over the past 12 months in the hunt for Connors and his associates, this includes the Garda in Ireland, the Metropolitan Police Service, Devon and Cornwall Police, and of course, our officers from Thames Valley Police.”

Laurence Connors was sentenced to seven years for his involvement in the original conspiracy Picture: courtesy of Thames Valley Police

Also appearing at Reading Crown Court was Laurence Connors, aged 28, Ireland, who was convicted on Tuesday, July 7, for his part in the original burglary conspiracy. He was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Mr Bettington added: “This result is further evidence of how forces work together to tackle crime and bring offenders to justice, and however long it takes, we will catch up with them.”