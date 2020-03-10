Wokingham town centre bathroom store to hold spring party

IT’S PARTY time for a Wokingham town centre bathroom store.

Ripples is celebrating the arrival of spring with the special event, which will take place in its Rose Street centre.

It says that guests will be able to enjoy drinks and canapés while seeing some of the luxurious ranges it stocks. They include concrete basins to freestanding boat baths and marble tiles.

Owner and director of Ripples Wokingham, Imran Azam, said: “This is a really exciting time for us, I am so delighted by the quality and choice of products we have in our showroom.”

The company opened its first showroom back in 1988, in the spa town of Bath, and has expanded steadily since then. The Wokingham branch is its 13th store.

It says that its USP is that its bathroom designers individually hand draw their bathroom designs and embrace the challenge of creating unique bathrooms that are tailored to customers’ individual needs.

Mr Azam added: “Our customers have been blown away so far by the personal service we provide and the variety of unique products we have.”

The Spring Party will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.