Wokingham town markets to continue for time being

WOKINGHAM markets will continue for the time being.

Run by Wokingham Town Council, the events take place in Market Place, in the shadow of the town hall.

Although Wokingham Borough Council has now closed libraries and leisure centres, some parts of life are continuing until the Government advises otherwise, as measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus continue.

One such example is the popular markets, which offer the chance to buy bread, household products, clothes, beer and takeaways.

Wokingham Town Council leader Cllr Imogen Shepherd-DuBey said that the town council has closed its doors to the public, and staff are working from home where possible.

It has also had to cancel the annual children’s fun day – usually held on the Whitsun May bank holiday weekend, all Sunny Saturdays events and its council meetings.

She added: “I am pleased to say that our Market is still open to our regular traders who still want to come and do business there.

“Many of them were there on Saturday and were doing well, selling fresh fruit and veg, bread and baked good, cleaning products etc.

“Our market has been operating in the town for more than 800 years and will continue to do so for as long as it reasonably can.

“While I would recommend social distancing, gloves and sensible precautions being taken, please remember that these small independent businesses are still here and offer good value for money compared to the supermarkets.”